Dau Tieng irrigation reservoir discharging water (Photo: VNA)



- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has ordered a halt to all sand mining in Dau Tieng Lake, the largest reservoir in the country.The ban was imposed on three southern provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, and Binh Phuoc, as per Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh’s order.MARD also asked local governments to step up inspections and handle violations in their jurisdictions in the Dau Tieng – Phuoc Hoa irrigation system, focusing on managing the half-submerged land in the two lakes, and to relocate households illegally settling in the lakes.The ministry also called for increasing protection forest areas and developing sustainable tourism in the area.Dau Tieng – Phuoc Hoa Water Resource Exploitation One-member Company, tasked with protecting the lake’s resources in tandem with exploitation activities, was asked to work with each locality to develop a mechanism that will aid multi-party inspection efforts.Agencies and relevant organisations must carry out these plans and submit reports to the MARD prior to May 30.Previously, on April 20, the Tay Ninh People’s Committee issued a decision requiring the suspension of all 11 sand mining companies that the province previously approved to exploit sand in the lakes.Assessing the irrigation system’s condition with the rainy season is nearing, the Dau Tieng - Phuoc Hoa Water Resource Exploitation One-member Company also said many infrastructure components in the lake are in need of maintenance.Dau Tieng – Phuoc Hoa irrigation system, with a water surface area of 2,700 sq.km, can hold a total of 1.58 billion of cubic metres of water and provide irrigation water for 100,000ha of farmland in the southern provinces of Tay Ninh, Long An, and HCM City’s Cu Chi district.The system is also the main provider of water for industrial production and domestic use in Tay Ninh province and HCM City.-VNA