Sea dyke erosion worsens in Kien Giang

Wavebreaks to protect sea dyke in Vam Ray - Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– Close to 40km of a 200 km sea dyke stretching from Mui Nai in Ha Tien Commune to Tieu Dua in An Minh District of the southern coastal province of Kien Giang is facing serious erosion.Of which over 34 km has been severely eroded, directly affecting the lives of 250 households in four districts of Kien Luong, Hon Dat, An Bien and An Minh.A total of 1,000 ha of coastal alluvial land were washed away in the past 10 years.The provincial People’s Committee has directed authorised agencies to take counter measures, including applying Biotype technology to decrease wave strength and setting a double layer cajuput barrier.

The locality has also focused on protecting existing mangrove forests and planting more trees to increase protection capacity of coastal forests.



According to Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Tam, the implementation of a number of projects has been stepped up to prevent erosion, including the construction of the An Bien – An Minh sea dyke, the restoration of protective forests and the planting of mangrove forests to protect sea dyke in An Bien and Hon Dat districts.-VNA