Series showcases Vietnamese culture, music and cuisine

Pop star Ho Ngoc Ha will take part in the project (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - A new cultural and music project to introduce Vietnam to people at home and abroad has been launched by several TV stations and HCM City organisations.



The project, Viet Nam Tuoi Dep (Beautiful Vietnam), is a non-profit production by T Production and Gala Nhac Viet, two private entertainment agencies in the city.



It has received support from the HCM City Department of Tourism, HCM City Television (HTV) and Youth Cultural House.



The project aims to introduce the beauty of famous landscapes and tourist sites.



It includes three programmes featuring several hundred artists in different fields. It begins airing this week and will run throughout the year.



The first programme will include a music contest for composers and a live concert. Both events feature 50 veteran and young artists.



Organisers will release a series of three music videos (MVs) called Viet Nam-Que Huong Toi (Vietnam-My Homeland) in the second programme.



Pop stars Ho Ngoc Ha, Dam Vinh Hung and Ho Quynh Huong, young musicians such as Nguyen Hong Thuan and Duong Khac Linh will perform in the MVs. They will sing Vietnamese songs in praise of country and people.



The MVs will air on HTV channels and HCM City radio and other provinces and cities.



A TV show on famous tourist destinations of Vietnam will be highlighted in the third programme, called Que Huong Toi-Viet Nam Tuoi Dep (My Homeland –Beautiful Vietnam).



Each 20-minute episode of the 52-part series will capture a taste of the country’s culture, lifestyle and cuisine.



It will be broadcast on HTV9 every Friday morning and Sunday evening.-VNA