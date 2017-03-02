Singapore considers ban on ivory sale

Seized ivory were crushed and burnt in 2016 (Photo: The Straits Times)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is considering a ban on the sale of ivory, Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon said before the parliament on March 1.



He stressed that the move is part of Singapore’s broader commitment to tackling illegal ivory trade and supporting elephant conservation in the world.



The relevant stakeholders are currently working on details of the prohibition, he added.



The commercial import and export of ivory has been banned in Singapore since 1990.

However, non-commercial trade for purposes such as exhibition and research, is allowed with approval from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore.



Singapore government crushed and burnt about 8,000 kg of ivory, worth 13 million SGD (about 9 million USD) in June 2016. It was the first time seized ivory had been destroyed in Singapore. Previous hauls were sent to originating countries, donated to museum or kept for education.-VNA



