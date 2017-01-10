Singapore deports migrant workers over extremism

Singapore police on mission (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Singapore deported two more migrant workers in the past three weeks over their extremism views shown on the Internet, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam told the Parliament on January 9.He said the figure has brought the total number of deported workers due to their extremist orientation to seven in the past two years.These people have yet to plot anything violence in Singapore, but their interaction with others showed signs of extremism, making them a threat to security in the country, the minister explained.He also noted that Singapore police will continue keeping a close watch on radicalised individuals in the country and abroad, as well as sharing relevant intelligence with other nations to deter the trans-border security threat.In December last year, an Indonesian woman, once worked in Singapore, was accused of plotting a bomb attack at the Indonesian presidential palace.-VNA