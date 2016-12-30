Singapore deports two suspected Indonesians bound for Syria

Illustrative photo (Photo: pakistanpoint.com)

Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs on December 29 deported two Indonesians who allegedly had plans to travel to Syria via Singapore to join Islamic States (IS) group.



The two - one man and one woman, aged 40, were questioned at Harbour Front Centre’s Immigration checkpoint.



Both admitted of planning to depart for Syria during the interrogation. After being questioned for 24 hours, they were deported to Indonesia’s Batam province.



Indonesian authorities have investigated the case, said Batam province’s police force who received the duo.



In February, four Indonesians, aged 15 – 29, were deported from Singapore while they were allegedly travelling to Syria to join IS.



Earlier, in last November, two Indonesians en route to Syria were rejected to enter Singapore.-VNA