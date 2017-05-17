Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) and Zhao Leji, head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's Organisation Department (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has pledged that Singapore, as a coordinator of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China ties, will actively promote the development of the relations.

The Singaporean Prime Minister made the remarks during a meeting on May 16 with Zhao Leji, a Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's Organisation Department, who is on a visit to Singapore.

He congratulated China on the success of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on May 14 and 15.



He also affirmed that Singapore and China are important cooperative partners with a wide range of shared interests, pledging closer friendly contacts between two parties.



Zhao Leji stressed that China attaches importance to its relations with Singapore and is willing to promote cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in various fields.



He expressed his hope that Singapore will actively play its role as a coordinator to together maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity.



The CPC treasures friendly relations with Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP), the Chinese Party official noted, adding that it would like to enhance exchanges with PAP as well as learn from each other in governance for the sake of the two countries’ people. - VNA