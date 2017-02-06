Singapore to push back presidential election to September

Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam (Photo: straitstimes.com)

– The presidential election in Singapore will be pushed back to September to avoid the campaigning period coinciding with National Day celebrations in August.Minister in the Singaporean Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing made the announcement in the parliament on February 6 during the second reading of the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill, adding that the date revision does not require changes to the law.He said the Government is announcing changes early for transparency and prospective candidates can be aware of the changes.The voting for a new president has typically been held in August to ensure the process falls within the term of the sitting President, which ends on August 31.In 2011, for example, the Writ for Election was issued in the first week of August. Chan said the revised timing would ensure the election is not held during celebrations of the National Day (August 9).For the upcoming election, he said the Government will issue a writ in the later part of August, before President Tony Tan Keng Yam’s term expires.The Constitution of Singapore allows an acting President to assume office from the end of the incumbent President’s term until a new President takes office. This will be the Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers or the Speaker of Parliament.-VNA