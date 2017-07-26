A medical worker gives treatment to a dengue patient (Photo: VNA)

– About 6,700 dengue cases have been recorded in Hanoi since the beginning of 2017, causing three deaths, according to the municipal Health Department.The department said as of July 25, most patients had recovered, and about 700 are still being treated in hospitals.Since the year’s outset, the capital city has put 789 of the 984 reported dengue hotbeds under control, with no new dengue cases within 14 days at those places.At a July 25 meeting on Hanoi’s disease prevention and control, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy asked local districts and departments to implement his committee’s directive on stepping up dengue prevention and control measures, especially in areas with high population density and many construction sites.While the departments of information and communications, education and training and construction will work with the health department to boost communication activities, the city’s finance department was ordered to ensure funding for disease prevention and control.Deputy Director of the health department Hoang Duc Hanh told the press that the dengue epidemic in Hanoi is likely to be a concern from now to the end of this year, especially from September to November. Therefore, residents need to keep their houses clean and maintain disease prevention measures.-VNA