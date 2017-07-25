The largest cross-ocean 110 kV transmission line was constructed in Kien Giang province. The Southern Power Corporation is planning to build 53 more 110 kV power projects in southern provinces and cities. (Photo: VNA)

- The Southern Power Corporation under the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVNSPC) is planning to build 53 more 110 kV power projects in southern provinces and cities, bringing the total number of works in 2017 to 79.In July, the company started construction of eight electricity projects and connected 10 others with the national grid.The EVNSPC is speeding up the second phase of a project to bring power to households without electricity. More than 6,100 families of the Khmer ethnic minority group in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will benefit from the project. Nearly 9,000 households have had access to power in the first phase.Meanwhile, a project designed to supply electricity for rural areas has been completed in Hau Giang and Ca Mau provinces with thousands of locals having electricity.Regarding the third development policy loan (DPL3) project, funded by the World Bank, the company has operated four power facilities to support shrimp farming in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang and Tra Vinh and one power facility for artificial lighting for dragon fruits in Long An province.Under the project, 695 kilometres of medium-voltage line, 609 kilometres of low-voltage line and transformation stations with total capacity of 115.8 MVA will be constructed.The company is carrying out the fourth development policy loan (DPL4) project to improve power system with total investment of over 10 trillion VND (439.9 million USD). Components of the projects are the second circuit of the 220kV transmission line for Phu Quoc island district, 11 110kV power grid facilities, seven power transformation stations with total capacity of 372 MVA and 37 sub projects to upgrade medium-voltage grid, enhancing sufficient power for urban areas.Other power transmission line development project of the company comprises the construction of Can Duoc and Sa Dec 220kV stations, 13 sub power grid projects and three electricity distribution facilities.Compensation for ground clearance, slow progress of investment procedure approval, shortage of capital and slow disbursement of official assistance development (ODA) are main challenges of the company when carrying out power projects. They will have critical impacts on power supplying for southern provinces by 2020, particularly key localities like Binh Duong, Long An, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.-VNA