Southern province celebrates intangible musical heritage

Singers performed during the 23rd festival of don ca tai tu. (Photo: baolongan.vn)

Long An (VNA) - The 23rd festival of “don ca tai tu”, the musical art recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, took place in the southern province of Long An on February 12-13.



The festival paid tribute to music teacher Nguyen Quang Dai, credited with promoting and preserving the traditional musical art of the southern region during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).



It also offers an opportunity for masters of “don ca tai tu” to meet and exchange experience to promote the art, contributing to the preservation of this intangible cultural heritage.



Held annually in Long An, the festival has become a typical cultural feature of the region and attracts many visitors.



This year, the ”don ca tai tu” festival in Long An drew the participation of 10 musical groups from HCM City and the provinces close by, including Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Ben Tre and Dong Nai. They entertained the audience with their performances of songs praising national heroes, patriotism and national achievements.



As part of the festival, the organisers also held a photo exhibition featuring the life and career of the masters of ”don ca tai tu” so that visitors could learn more about this musical art of southern Vietnam.



UNESCO recognised the art as an intangible cultural heritage in 2013. The art is performed at numerous events, such as festivals, death anniversary rituals, and celebratory social events. The audience can join in by practising, making comments or creating new words for songs.-VNA