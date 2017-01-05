Spanish firm to develop mega park in Thua Thien-Hue

Design of the Hue Amusement and Beach Park (Photo: PSH Group)

– PSH Group from Spain has received approval in principle from the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province to develop the Hue Amusement and Beach Park at Vinh Thanh and Vinh An communes, Phu Vang district.The 49.5ha project, worth 1.06 trillion VND (46.7 million USD) will comprise 1,000 four-star and five-star hotel rooms, 93 villas and various other facilities, a committee source told baodautu.vn.The construction is slated to kick off in the second quarter of 2017 and finish two years later, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment said, adding that the project will make the province more attractive to tourists by providing a wide range of entertainment options.The central province welcomed 3.25 million tourists in 2016, including over 1 million foreigners, up 4 percent year on year.-VNA