Illustrative image (Source: telegraph.co.uk)

– Standard Chartered Bank has affirmed its strong commitment to supporting enterprises from ASEAN member nations in expanding their business in the region and the world, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on May 16.Addressing the event, Standard Chartered Vietnam General Director Nirukt Sapru said the bank has got a comprehensive and deep insight into each ASEAN market during its 150-year operation in the region.Standard Chartered has strongly developed its network in ASEAN and become the only international bank in all the ten member nations, significantly contributing to the bloc’s development, he said.Nirukt Sapru believed with its capacity, the bank is able to assist ASEAN investors in making inroads into international markets, by providing effective measures to support payment, trade, investment and asset management.Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Malaysia Business Chamber in Vietnam (MBC) Theng Bee Han spoke highly cooperation between Standard Chartered with trade promotion organisations such as business associations of Singapore and Thailand, and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.Investors from ASEAN and Malaysia in particular are interested in enhancing trade and investment links with Vietnam, he said.Standard Chartered’s financial institutions can play an important role in supporting trade activities and boosting development in ASEAN in general and in Vietnam in particular, he added.Standard Chartered is leading in providing services and creative solutions which are designed to meeting demand of customers in ASEAN.-VNA