Steel and realty carry HCM Exchange

Investors monitor stock fluctuations on the ABC Securities trading floor in Hanoi. (Source: VNA)

- Shares were mixed on January 7 as investors began to display caution after several consecutive rising sessions. Steel and property shares supported the VN-Index, while market breadth was negative.

On the HCM Stock Exchange, the VN-Index inched up 0.2 percent to close at 675.8 points. The gauge rose 1.7 percent following four consecutive rising sessions since December 28.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged down 0.3 percent to 81.3 points.

The index gained 3.4 percent in five rising sessions since December 27.

“Despite modest gains, the VN-Index has shown initial signs of weakness, with a growing number of falling shares, low liquidity and volatility of large-cap stocks,” analysts at BIDV Securities Co wrote in a report.

According to the report, the VN-Index is nearing the "resistance" level of 675 points and will likely experience a downward correction in the next session.

Steel and property stocks rose on Thursday and rescued the index when the number of losing stocks outnumbered the gaining ones by 133-117 and another 72 closed flat on the HCM Stock Exchange.

Hoa Phat Group and Hoa Sen Group (HSG), the two biggest listed steelmaking companies, gained value, while big realty firms like Tan Tao Investment and Industry (ITA), Kinh Bac City Development (KBC), FLC Group (FLC) and Sai Gon Thuong Tin Real Estate (SCR), topped the most heavily-traded stock list.

Only FLC edged down 0.2 percent; another four real estate companies climbed between 1.2 percent and 5.3 percent.

According to analysts, the real estate market was positive in 2016, but realty stocks remained almost flat and were cheap, giving them room to rise this year. Most were traded below 10,000 VND per share.

However, other large-cap stocks slumped on January 7 and restrained the market, including Vinamilk (VNM), BIDV (BID), Masan Group (MSN), Military Bank (MBB) and FPT Corp (FPT).

Liquidity dropped slightly with nearly 127 million shares worth a combined 2.3 trillion VND (101.3 million USD) traded in the two markets.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the two markets for three consecutive days, but their net buy values decreased from 117 billion VND on January 4 to just nearly 29 billion VND on January 5.-VNA