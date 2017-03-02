Story telling in folk music enthrals audiences

Outstanding performances of folk music that used to be played at the communual houses have helped music lovers experience the unique cultural atmosphere of villages in northern Vietnam.

Through folk music, artists hope to bring the unique cultural characteristics of villages in the northern areas with their joyful atmosphere in communal houses to audiences.

The village communal house is a cradle of Vietnamese culture, which conserves the spiritual and historical memories of Vietnamese people.

Cultural diversity among regions has enriched music in Vietnam. From common to solemn folk music performances at communal houses, hundreds of folk music rhythms have nurtured the soul of Vietnamese people for centuries./.