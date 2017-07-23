Stroke-struck Chinese sailor saved in Ba Ria – Vung Tau (Source: MRCC)



– A Chinese sailor suffering a stroke was saved off the southeastern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 23.Earlier on July 22, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received a request from the Chinese counterpart to provide emergency aid for sailor Zhang Qi, who suffered a stroke when his Hong Kong-Chinese HAI SU 2 ship was on the way from China to Thailand.After receiving the information, the MRCC directed the maritime search and rescue coordination centre region 3 in Vung Tau city to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City coastal maritime communication station to contact with the ship and offer medical advice.The ship was also guided to turn its course towards Vung Tau area where it handed over the sick sailor to Vietnam’s search and rescue SAR 413 ship to bring him to the hospital in Vung Tau city for treatment.- VNA