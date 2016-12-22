Taiwanese firms aid needy people in Da Nang

Old people are cared at the Da Nang social support centre (Photo from the centre's Facebook Page)

– The Taiwanese business association in the central city of Da Nang handed over 170 gifts to old people and children being cared at the local social support centre on December 22.Valued at more than 100 million VND (4,400 USD), the gifts included cradles, mattresses, powdered milk and food.He Thi Thanh Huong, director of the care centre, said the facility is hosting 170 disadvantaged people, including 80 senior citizens and 20 disabled children.Those practical gifts from Taiwanese businessmen will contribute to improving the residents’ life and encouraging centre staff in doing their jobs, she noted.Chiu Cheng Tsai, head of the business association, said his agency annually donates between 300 and 400 million VND (13,200 – 17,600 USD) for social activities.He unveiled that as from 2017, the association will set up an annual scholarship fund to assist poor students with outstanding academic achievements and help them work at its member companies after graduation.-VNA