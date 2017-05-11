The Immigration Bureau has launched the One Stop Service Center in Hua Hin (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – The Immigration Bureau of Thailand has launched the One Stop Service Centre in Hua Hin featuring a QR Code system for self- queueing and self-checking by visitors.



Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt Gen Natthorn Prosunthorn and Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Immigration Office Director Pol Col Weerayot Karunyathorn opened the One Stop Service Centre for immigration at Blueport Hua Hin shopping centre in Hua Hin.



As a pilot for other service centres, the new One Stop Service Centre in Hau Hin features a QR code system which allows visitors to check their position in the queue and the remaining estimated waiting time by themselves using their smartphone, providing for less procedures, greater convenience, faster service, and better transparency.



The centre is now providing services for foreigners requesting for the short-term visa extension, re-entry permit, making 90 days notification, and making resident notification. The services will help reduce the number of users at the existing immigration office, while the location at the shopping mall provides better access, parking availability, and general facilities.



Users at the One Stop Service Centre can also take part in the satisfactory survey after receiving the service in order to help improve service quality.-VNA