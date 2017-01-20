Thailand, US set to begin CARAT maritime exercise 2017

Landing craft air cushions (LCAC) approach the beach during the Thailand-US CARAT exercise in 2015. (Photo: cpf.navy.mil)

- Thailand and the Unites States plan to hold the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise in 2017, enhancing tactical proficiency of both nations' armed forces.The Royal Thai Army and the US Navy and Marine Corps have held a meeting to prepare for the exercise, which is scheduled to take place during March - May 2017 at Di Waree Jomtien, Pattaya.The meeting's objective was to prepare an initial plan for the 2017 CARAT exercise. Separate meetings took place to inform the participants of the training exercise's details and schedule. The strategic exercise will help both nations' security forces collaborate and improve their proficiency in military tactics.The exercise was designed to address shared maritime security concerns, build relationships and enhance inter-operability among the participating forces.-VNA/NNT