Thanh Ha Terra Cotta Park gets award

The miniature of Sydney’s Opera House in Australia at the Thanh Ha Terra Cotta Park. (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association has announced the winners of the 2016 architect awards.

The winners include Nguyen Hoang Manh, Architect of the Year, and Thanh Ha Terra Cotta Park, Building of the Year.

Manh, born in 1970, is from Phan Thiet City. He graduated from HCM City’s Architecture University. He has won several Vietnamese and international awards, including the Top 10 Architects BCI Asia with the Vung Tau Express Ship Harbour in 2005 and the runner-up prize at the International Baku Architecture Award 2015 with Naman Retreat Pure Spa.

Thanh Ha Terra Cotta Park, in the centre of the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village, in the central province of Quang Nam, covers a total area of 6,000sq.m and has a series of miniatures of famous architectural works of Vietnam and wonders of the world that are made of terra cotta. They include the Nha Rong Wharf, the ancient town of Hoi An, President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Vietnam) and the Colosseum (Italy), as well as the Egyptian pyramids (Egypt) and the Statue of Liberty (the United States).

These awards honour architects with excellent works and new valuable architecture buildings, according to the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association. The awards were introduced in 2012.-VNA