Thanh Hoa develops fishery logistics fleet

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the north central province of Thanh Hoa has decided to provide support worth over 7.5 billion VND (328,500 USD) for owners of local fishery logistic-service vessels.This is the fourth aid package the locality has offered to encourage logistics vessels to go offshore and buy seafood in a bid to help offshore fishing vessels save travel time and costs.The eligible ships, with capacity of over 400 CV, will receive an aid of 40 million VND (1,752 USD) for each trip.Some 50 ships from Tinh Gia district, one from Quang Xuong district, and 19 from Sam Son town are qualified for the aid. They have made 183 offshore tours to buy caught fish.Currently, the locality has over 140 logistics vessels, which still fall short of the demand of the local offshore fishing fleet.-VNA