The rocky beauty of Ha Giang

The northeast province of Ha Giang is renowned for its wild and magnificent beauty, with rugged rocky mountains ranges and terraced fields. The land is also home to more than 20 ethnic groups.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 14:55:41
