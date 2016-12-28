Three arrested for trafficking women to China

Images of the three suspects involved in women trafficking. (Photo: vov.vn)

- Police in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City have arrested two women and a man for allegedly trafficking women to China.Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh, 35, in HCM City; Nguyen Thanh Tung, 25, in Đong Nai Province; and Dinh Thi Thu, 33, in Tay Ninh Province were caught red-handed on December 25.The first two suspects were caught while trying to complete procedures to take three women from HCM City to Hanoi at HCM City’s International Tan Son Nhat Airport. Three women were rescued.They admitted that after arriving at the capital city, they would take the women to China through the Huu Nghi (Friendship) Border Gate in northern Lang Son Province.On the same day, the police conducted a raid on the house of Dinh Thi Thu and seized four air tickets, four passports and four identification cards.According to the testimony, Oanh and Tung contacted and asked Thu to introduce Vietnamese girls and take photos of them. They would then take the selected girls to China.They managed to take six girls to China and profited between 100-120 million VND (4,393-5,270 USD) per woman.-VNA