Mekong Delta province boosts economic restructuring

Duyen Hai thermal power plants in Tra Vinh province (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is pushing ahead with economic restructuring, towards increasing the proportion of industry, trade and services.



It strives to record annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 11-12 percent from now to 2020.



The industrial production value is expected to reach 19-20 percent in the period while the ratio of industry, construction and services will make up 70 percent of the GRDP.



Priorities will be put on seafood processing, farm produce, agricultural equipment, support industry, apparel, and wind power.



The province also encourages the development of tourism, scientific research, education-training, logistics, information technology, and agro services in order to create a breakthrough in boosting industry, trade and services.



Businesses are called to forge connectivity with farmers to create clean and safe products.



Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Chi Cuong said local authorities have improved administrative procedures, policies and created a favourable environment for businesses to quickly implement key infrastructure projects, especially at the Dinh An economic zone, while developing the seaports system and logistics activities.



Through strengthening investment promotion at home and abroad, the province prioritise to appealing for capital from Japan, the European Union, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore under the public private partnership (PPP) form in major spheres at the Dinh An Economic Zone and Duyen Hai Power Station.-VNA