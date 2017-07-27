Planning of Dinh An economic zone of Tra Vinh province with a view to 2030 (Source: travinh.gov.vn)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The economic zone management board of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is taking a range of measures in a bid to lure at least 3-5 more investment projects in the remaining months of this year.

It also expects that the remaining area of 8 hectares in Long Duc Industrial Park will be fully occupied by investors.

Pham Van Tam, head of the management board, said it will listen to businesses’ opinions, promptly address arising problems within its jurisdiction and improve the quality of verifying and licensing investment certificates.

The board will also cooperate with relevant agencies to accelerate administrative reform in the direction of reducing procedures and efficiently implementing the “one-door” mechanism to create favourable conditions for businesses.

In addition, it will revoke licenses of projects have been postponed for a long time to give land to other capable investors.

Tra Vinh is home to one economic zone and three industrial parks, namely Dinh An economic zone and Long Duc, Cau Quan and Co Chien industrial parks.

The Dinh An economic zone and Long Duc industrial park have attracted 29 projects each with registered capital of 151.36 trillion VND (6.66 billion USD) and 2.64 trillion VND (116.19 million USD), respectively.-VNA



