Illustrative image (Source: VNG)

– The Trainer Summit, themed “Raising income with online training”, took place in Hanoi on July 26, giving lecturers a platform to promote e-learning environment in Vietnam.Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA) Vu Hoang Lien said the VIA serves as a bridge linking together its members as service providers and software makers, making it easier for them to develop e-training.A survey from the Unica training facility said only 8 percent of firms nationwide are turning to online learning solutions while 7 percent of others are piloting them. The figure is expected to surge to 28 percent in the next two years.Unica founder Nguyen Trong Tho said online training could serve millions of users, save their time and travelling cost. Meanwhile, traditional classrooms sometimes face the lack of students, leading to limited income for lecturers and high tuition fees.During the event co-hosted by VIA and Unica, more than 800 people interested in online training career shared their experience in how to become a successful online trainer, including producing online curricula and expanding the market.In Vietnam, 40 percent of its population subscribe to Internet, mostly young people. The Vietnamese spend up to 3-4 billion USD on sending their children to abroad for study. The online training market grows over 40 percent annually with an estimated worth of no more than 2 billion USD.According to the Topica Founder Institute, Vietnam recorded 309 projects in education-training with a total registered capital of more than 767 million USD at the end of 2016.-VNA