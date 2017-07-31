Flooding in Thailand (Source: bangkokpost.com)

– Tropical storm Sonca has wrecked havoc on vast areas in the northeast of Thailand with increasingly serious flooding.Many areas in the northeast have been submerged under water, especially in Sakon Nakhon province where a number of schools, hospitals and airports have shut down for days.In Nakhon Ratchasima province, at least 229 villages in five districts were immerged, seriously affecting more than 5,000ha of land and tens of thousands of people.According to the Thai media on July 31, Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha warned political parties not to take advantage of flood situation in the northeast for political gains.Earlier, Pheu Thai Party’s politicians criticised the government for not warning the people about the disaster, particularly in Sakhon Nakhon.-VNA