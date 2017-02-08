Unique breeding fertility festival in Phu Tho province

Procession of the Rice Genie to pray for bumper crops and happiness (Photo: VNA)



– On the 11th day of the first lunar month every year, locals from Tu Xa commune, Lam Thao district, in the northern province of Phu Tho, celebrate “Trò Trám” festival, which aims to honour the breeding fertility belief - a unique cultural feature of the local population.The festivity consists of three parts, namely “diễn trò” (farming re-enacting activities), “tế lễ” (offerings), and “lễ Mật” (the main rite of the festival also called “Linh tinh tình phộc” - a spiritual activity of ancient Vietnamese who worshipped “nõ” and “nường”– the male and female reproductive organs).Secretary of the Tu Xa commune’s Party Committee Nguyen Hong Toan said the festival aims bring prosperity and bumper crops for farmers.Visitors can join the procession of the Rice Genie to pray for good weather and bumper crops.The “Trò Trám” was recently recognised as national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.It forms part of nearly 8,000 festivals held across the country in a year. Of the total, 88.36 percent are traditional festivals, while the remaining are religious and historical festivities.-VNA