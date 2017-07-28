Cessna C-208B Grand Caravans ​provided forthe Philippines. (Nguồn: ABS-CBN News)

- The United States sent two surveillance aircraft and began delivering weapons to the Philippines on July 27 to help the Asian nation fight Islamist militants.The two Cessna C208B planes, which together with their equipment are worth more than 30 million USD, will track Islamic State (IS) group-styled gunmen as well as patrol maritime borders, US ambassador Sung Kim and Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.The US has also flown P3 Orion surveillance aircraft over Marawi while US Special Forces troops based in the southern region of Mindanao have been operating drones, which aimed at helping Philippine forces locate the militants.Ambassador Sung Kim said the US had also begun delivering nearly 1,000 rockets, hundreds of pistols and grenade launchers purchased by the Philippines.Washington will transfer to the Philippine military aerial surveillance systems to further bolster the country’s capabilities to fight those that threat peace and security of the Philippines.These are the latest support from Washington to help President Rodrigo Duterte root out militants who have been fighting government troops in the southern city of Marawi for more than two months.Last week, the US Ambassador affirmed the US will provide a very important support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines in terms of information and intelligence sharing, training, technical advice as well as equipment grants.He also noted that American troops are present in Mindanao under the mutual defense treaty between the two countries, adding that the US is committed to helping with the rehabilitation program for Marawi.-VNA