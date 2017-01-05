US increases tuna imports from Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Vietnam exported around 200 million USD worth of tuna products to the US in 2016, representing a year-on-year increase of 5 percent.In the first 10 months of 2016, fresh, frozen and dried tuna exports increased 10 percent to reach nearly 115 million USD, making up 60 percent of the total tuna export value (compared to 52 percent in the same period last year).However, the exports of processed and canned tuna products registered a yearly reduction of 5 percent to stand at 70 million USD in January – October.The US is currently the biggest tuna importer of Vietnam, comprising of more than 40 percent of the country’s total tuna export value./.