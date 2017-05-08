Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The US Department of Commerce (DOC) recently published in a Federal Register a notice of rescinding administrative review of the antidumping duty on steel wire garment hangers imported from Vietnam for the period of February 1, 2016 - December 31, 2017, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Competition Authority.Earlier on April 10, 2017, based on the request for review by petitioner M&B Metal Products Company, Inc, the DOC announced the initiation of an administrative review of the above products, which covers 66 Vietnamese exporters.On April 24, 2017, the petitioner withdrew its request for the review on all 66 companies listed in the Initiation Notice.Pursuant to 19 CFR 351.213, the DOC will rescind the review if the relevant party withdraws its request within 90 days of the notice publication.In this case, the petitioner timely withdrew its request, and no other party requested a review.Accordingly, antidumping duties on imported shipments during the above period will equal to the cash deposit of estimated countervailing duties required at the time of entry, or withdrawal from warehouse for consumption.According to the Competition Authority, Vietnam’s steel garment hangers have been subject to respective anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes of 157 – 220.68 percent and 31.58-90.42 percent imposed by the DOC.-VNA