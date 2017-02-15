Various activities to mark World Water Day 2017

Wastewater in paper trade village in Phong Khe, Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to organise a national meeting and a number of activities in response to the World Water Day 2017 (March 22) in Bac Ninh city, the northern province of Bac Ninh from March 17-23.Along with the national meeting, other activities to mark the day will include a photo and painting exhibition, a scientific conference on water resources, and an art performance.Advertisements on the World Water Day 2017 will be broadcast on local television and radio while banners and posters on the day will alsobe hung along the main streets of BacNinh province.A Government leader is expected to deliver a speech at the meeting, which will also see the participation of leaders of many ministries, sectors, central agencies, localities and international organisations in Vietnam.Themed “Wastewater,” the World Water Day 2017 aims to raise public awareness of the vitality to minimise water pollution and increase waterrecycling.March 23 was chosen as the World Water Day at the UN Conference on Environment and Development in 1992 in Brazil, aiming to call for the strongerefforts of the world community in effectivelymanaging water resources, especially fresh water.Vietnam has responded to the annual event since 2011, with various activities held in Ninh Thuan, Hau Giang, Can Tho, Lai Chau, Bac Giang and Thanh Hoa provinces.-VNA