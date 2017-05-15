Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– During her ongoing visit to Japan, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh had a meeting with 80 Vietnamese students in Fukuoka city in the province of same name on May 14.They represent nearly 5,700 Vietnamese students in Kyushu region, including more than 200 in Fukuoka.The Vice President listened to the students’ talks about their study and aspirations, and answered their inquiries about Vietnam’s situation.She hailed the efforts and achievements in study made by the overseas Vietnamese students, as well as their activities to promote the Vietnamese culture in Japan.The Vice President is scheduled to visit several local enterprises and attend an exchange between Vietnamese and Kyushu enterprises on May 15.She will also hold receptions for leaders of Fukuoka province and the Fukuoka – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.-VNA