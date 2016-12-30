Vietnam Airlines successful in UK market

Vietnam Airlines held a Christmas greeting programme in Heathrow airport for passengers on its flight to Vietnam on December 21 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam Airlines has enjoyed rapid growth in the UK market since its first flight landed in Gatwich Airport in London in November, 2011, marking the launch of the carrier’s direct air route to the European country.With four flights per week, Vietnam Airlines officially became a “bridge” linking Vietnam and the UK. In 2015, the airline switched to Heathrow airport, one of the most important international airports of the UK.The carrier began to use the new generation aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for its flights to Heathrow airport on September 9, 2015, becoming the first airline in the region to use the modern airplane on a direct route from Southeast Asian to Europe.Vietnam Airlines gradually increased the frequency of flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to the UK to 5-6 flight per week, then one every day.Thanks to its efforts to improve service quality, the carrier was also certified as a four-star airline by the UK-based airline and airport rating organisation SkyTrax.Vietnam Airlines held a Christmas greeting programme in Heathrow airport for passengers on its flight to Vietnam on December 21, and a similar event in Tan Son Nhat airport to welcome the passengers.This year, Vietnam Airlines plans to transport 20.6 million passengers./.