Vietnam attends annual tourism expo in Israel

Scene at the tourism expo (Photo: VNA)

– An annual international tourism expo opened in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 7, attracting travel companies from 40 countries worldwide, including Vietnam.Featuring about 200 stalls, the event also includes seminars and workshops.In an interview on the sidelines of the fair, Vietnam Ambassador to Israel Cao Tran Quoc Hai said participating Vietnamese firms have the chance to gain experience and make partnerships.To promote Vietnamese tourism they need to be more creative, he added.Reports from the local tourism sector showed that Israelis make a total of 4 million trips overseas on an annual basis, with each resident having between 4 and 10 days of holiday abroad on average.-VNA