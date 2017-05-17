Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (Photo: VNA)



– A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army is participating in the 14th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Informal Meeting (ACDFIM-14) in Manila, the Philippines, from May 17-19.The guests were led by Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.Attending such meetings is part of Vietnam’s efforts to affirm its position in the region and world and to reiterate the Party and State’s external policy of multilateralisation, diversification, as well as international integration.The country also wants to promote joint efforts to maintain peace, stability and development to realise targets of the ASEAN Political-Security Community, and supports the host Philippines in the role of Chair of ASEAN in 2017.During the ACDFIM-14, participants will discuss marine security and terrorism prevention.The 14th ASEAN Military Intelligence Informal Meeting (AMIIM) and the 7th ASEAN Military Operations Informal Meeting (AMOIM) also took place as part of the event from May 15-17.-VNA