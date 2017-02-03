Vietnam continues boosting ties with the US: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and former US Senator James Webb (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam will continue boosting ties with the US and further deepening bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told former US Senator James Webb during a reception in Hanoi on February 3.The PM emphasised that the bilateral ties have grown positively and practically in bilateral, regional and global aspects, meeting interests of the two countries, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.He wished to receive further support from the former Senator in anytime and any field.The host informed Webb that he had held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on measures to reinforce ties between the two nations in the future.The former Senator spoke highly of positive changes in Vietnam since his first arrival in the country in 1991, as well as the telephone talks between the two leaders, saying that it bodes well for bilateral ties.He also pledged to do his best to foster Vietnam-US ties in any position.-VNA