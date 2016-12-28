Vietnam Cultural Week celebrated in Iran

An art performance at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Cultural Week in Iran. (Photo: Vietnam Embassy in Iran)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Culture Week has kicked off in Tehran, Iran, aimed at promoting the country’s image and helping people from the two nations get deeper insights into each other’s culture.



Hosted by the Vietnam Embassy in Iran, the festival, being held from December 24 until December 29, offers various activities taking place in Tehran, Shiraz, Esfahan and Kish Island, as well as Tabriz and Kashan.



Vietnam’s Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Hong Thach said the events will foster greater understanding between people of the two countries and boost bilateral relations.



“Culture helps build the shortest bridge between hearts,” he said at the opening ceremony in Tehran on December 24.



Ghodrat Ali Heshmatian, Chairman of the House of Parties of Iran, noted Iran’s support for Vietnam since the war and hailed the embassy’s initiative to organise the cultural event.



The week will feature performances of quan ho (love duets) from Bac Ninh Province and traditional musical instruments, such as the monochord, bamboo xylophone, flute and dan tranh (16-string zither).



Photos portraying Vietnam’s landscape, culture and people’s lives, taken by Vietnamese and Iranian photographers, will be on display.



Andrian Jelveh, director of the film project "Heaven Is Not Far Away," which presents beautiful destinations in Vietnam, also attended the opening ceremony and talked about his film crew’s impressions of the country during the filmmaking process. He explained the reason behind the film’s name, which was to describe Vietnam as heaven in terms of beauty, not far away from the people of Iran.-VNA