Vietanm will take part in the Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship on May 13 (Photo: SEABA)

- Vietnam play Thailand in their first match at the high stakes Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship on May 13.The tournament, with seven participants, kicked off on May 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Philippines.Vietnam is for the first time sending an all-pro national team to this competition, and that alone is a historic step in the right direction.The SEABA Championship ends on May 18. The champion will earn SEABA’s lone ticket to the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 and will represent the sub-zone in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.Hosts Philippines defeated Thailand to win 2016’s title in Bangkok.-VNA