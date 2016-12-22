Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.59 billion USD this year

Garment and textile - one of Vietnam's key export sectors(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi(VNA) – Vietnam saw a trade surplus of 2.59 billion USD from the beginning of the year to December 15, according to the latest statistics of Vietnam Customs.



The trade balance in the first half of December suffered a deficit of 288 million USD.



By December 15, Vietnam’s total export-import turnover reached 333 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 6.4 percent.



The country exported 167.83 billion USD worth of commodities, up 8.5 percent against last year. Of which, foreign direct investment (FDI) made up 70.3 percent, equivalent to 117.99 billion USD, representing an annual increase of 11.5 percent. -VNA