Vietnam Expo 2017 to be held in Hanoi in April

– The 27th Vietnam International Trade Fair – Vietnam Expo 2017, themed “Enhancing Regional and Global Economic Links”, will take place in Hanoi from April 19-22.As one of the important trade promotion events to welcome Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting 2017 and a bridge linking Vietnam with countries and territories in the region and the world, the annual event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company.The fair will display diverse products of local companies, particularly those winning the Vietnam Value Awards, focusing on quality, design and price which are locally made such as industrial and household plastics; tires and rubber products; electricity meters, cable and lines; water tank and heater; beer and beverages; and handicraft.As part of the event, a forum on Vietnam’s export promotion, a fact-finding tour of industrial parks and a business networking programme are due to be held.A new point of the fair is an industrial and development booth designed by the Trade Promotion Department. It will showcase outstanding industrial products of localities, as well as represent and provide guidance on investment policies.Additionally, a space for Vietnam-Republic of Korea product design, which is a joint effort with the Korean Institute for Design Products, aims to display signature products of the two countries. There will also be advisory counters here to provide advice to businesses.According to the organising board, Vietnam Expo 2017 is expected to attract more than 500 firms from 23 countries and territories with APEC members covering 600 booths.The Republic of Korea, which is among the founding members of APEC, has been invited to the Vietnam Expo 2017 as an honorary country.Businesses from Belarus, Uganda, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Japan, Malaysia, India, the RoK and China have so far registered for the event.-VNA