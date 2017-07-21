Vietnam exports 2.66 mln tonnes of rice in first half

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam exported nearly 2.66 million tonnes of rice in the first half this year with free-on-board value of 1.65 billion USD, reported the Vietnam Food Association.The figures were up 0.25 percent in volume and 1.85 percent in value, respectively.The growth was attributed to increased demand and limited supply. Notably, japonica rice export saw the highest increase by around 300 percent year-on-year, accounting for 4.57 percent of Vietnam’s total rice export compared to around 1 percent in late 2015.Japonica rice was shipped mostly to Australia, making up 5.24 percent of market share.However, Vietnamese rice was predominantly delivered to Asia (about 70 percent), including China (43.8 percent), the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.Premium white rice, glutinous and broken rice shipments also went up 34 percent, 51 percent and 127 percent, respectively.Among exported rice in the six months, jasmine rice made up 28.8 percent, followed by premium white rice (28.6 percent).As of June 30, 1.46 million tonnes of rice were registered for export but yet to be delivered, roughly 490,000 tonnes of which will be shipped to Cuba, Malaysia and Bangladesh.-VNA