Vietnamese firms win deals to supply 175,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnamese firms have won deals to supply 175,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines at a tender on July 25, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).



VFA President Huynh The Nang said that the Philippines’ National Food Authority held the international tender to seek suppliers for 250,000 tonnes of 25 percent-broken rice under the a government-to-private contract (G2P) Procurement Scheme.



Among 20 eligible bidders, there are eight from Vietnam. However, only four of them won the bid. The Vietnam Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood2), Gia International Corporation and Tan Long Group JSC each will provide 50,000 tonnes of rice, and Hiep Loi JSC will supply 25,000 tonnes.



Contracts for the remaining 75,000 tonnes went to two other foreign groups.



The enterprises are scheduled to deliver rice to the Philippines in August and September.-VNA



