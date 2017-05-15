At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked for more support and sponsorship from the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in tackling HIV/AIDS.The Deputy PM made the proposal at meeting in Hanoi in May 15 with Steve Kraus, Director of the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)’s Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific and Marie Odile Emondi, UNAIDs Country Director for Vietnam.He highlighted that with the assistance of international organisations and countries, Vietnam has gained a number of achievements in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.He noted that Vietnam is among first countries joining the UN 90-90-90 goal, which targets 90 percent of all people living with HIV know their HIV status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.Currently, Vietnam is striving to ensure sustainable results in the fight against AIDS by issuing mechanisms and policies via the fund for social and health insurance and target programmes as well as the strengthening of mobilising resources from the community, he said.Kraus lauded Vietnam’s commitment as the first countries in the Asia-Pacific region to join the 90-90-90 goal as well as the Vietnamese Government’s achievements in combating AIDS.The efforts have helped reduce the fatality from AIDS and HIV infection cases, he held.He also pledged to assist Vietnam in implementing different measures to sustainably maintain the results in HIV/AIDS preventing, diagnosing and treatment.-VNA