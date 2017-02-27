Vietnam joins charity fair in Indian

Vietnamese booth in the fair (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in India participated in a charity bazaar in New Delhi on February 26 with other embassies based in the capital city.The Vietnamese booth showcased traditional agricultural products and handicrafts. Vietnamese food, tourism and cultural products were also on display.The annual event, held by the Commonwealth Women’s Union in New Delhi, aims to raise funds for disadvantaged women, children, elderly and disabled people in India.It also serves as an opportunity for international organisations to boost cultural exchanges and strengthen ties with India.-VNA