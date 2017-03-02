Vietnam learns from Japan’s experience in supporting SMEs

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Dang Huy Dong. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment on March 2 hosted a workshop to learn experience from Japan in supporting the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Dang Huy Dong, Vietnamese SMEs are facing many difficulties and fierce competition in the context of international integration.



He said that the workshop offered a good chance for Vietnam to study Japan’s experience, towards providing more effective assistance to its enterprises and promoting cooperation between the two countries.



Hiroshi Arai from the Bureau of small- and medium-sized enterprises under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry underlined the pillar role played by SMEs in Japan’s economy.



Japan has paid special attention to building policies and mechanisms to support SMEs, and achieved remarkable results, he stressed.



When any Japanese decide to start business, they will receive consultations related to administrative procedures, legal regulations, production organisation and technology application, and financial plan building, he added.



Japan’s authorized agencies have also worked to help SMEs carry out modernization, improve the quality of products and competitiveness, and increase export.



Japanese SMEs have also been assisted in training and updated market information, he noted.



Participants mentioned weaknesses of Vietnamese SMEs, especially in management and technology application.



They suggested the Government and relevant ministries and sector intensifying assistance, especially for those operating in the support industry.



Japanese experts said if SMEs develop sustainably, they will be key providers of jobs.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment has planned to summit a draft law on supporting SMEs to the Government, towards laying a foundation for effectively assisting SMEs in the future.-VNA