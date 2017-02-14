Vietnam moves to eliminate rabies

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has approved a national programme to control rabies in pet dogs and humans by 2021 with the aim of stamping out the disease.



The programme, designed for 2017-2021, targets that the rate of vaccinated pet dogs in communes, wards and towns will reach over 85 percent, over 70 percent of provinces will record no incident of rabies in pet dogs in two consecutive years.



By 2021, over 95 percent of communes, wards and towns will provide lists of households with pet dogs and the number of fatalities due to rabies will be reduced by 60 percent in comparison with the average cases recorded in 2011-2015.



The programme also comes up with a host of measures, including developing and delivering communications documents, improving the capacity of the monitoring system, tightening the transportation of dogs, and investigating and handling rabies hotspots.



Rabies remains a major concern worldwide, killing more than 55,000 people every year.



In January-September, 2016, rabies claimed 49 lives in Vietnam, higher than that of the same period last year.



Vietnam is striving to become one of the leading ASEAN countries in completely eliminating rabies.-VNA







