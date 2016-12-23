Vietnam pocket second ping-pong gold

Mai Hoang My Trang (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam won their second gold medal at the 10th SEA Table Tennis Championships on December 22 in Indonesia.The women’s team defeated Singapore 3-2 in the final match.Earlier, the men’s team also triumphed after beating Singapore with the same result.“The female athletes played better than expected to grab their historic win. It is the first time Vietnam won two team titles at the tournament, an achievement that nobody could have imagined prior to their departure” said Phan Anh Tuan, head of the Table Tennis Department at the National Sports Administration.The regional championship will continue until December 24. Vietnam are fielding eight representatives, taking part in singles and doubles categories.-VNA