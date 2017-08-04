The target provinces are Yen Bai, Son La and Lai Chau.The sum is set to assist families of nine people killed during the storm and 224 households, whose houses were collapsed or swept away by flood, with 3 million VND (132 USD) each.It will also be used to cover the expense of 280 canvas sheets to make temporary shelters for displaced people, 150 house repair kits and 280 household supply boxes.Earlier, on August 3, the Yen Bai red cross officials sent a delegation to Mu Cang Chai district to deliver 27 million VND (1,187 USD) and nine emergency boxes for local residents.An official report showed that flooding in Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Son La and Cao Bang from August 1 to 3 had caused damage exceeding 538 billion VND (23.66 million USD).The natural calamity left nine dead, 12 injured and 24 others missing. The flooding swept away 196 houses, destroyed 131 ha of rice and 124 ha of corn, killed more than 900 heads of fowl and cattle, and damaged several road and 144 irrigation works.-VNA