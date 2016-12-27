Vietnam social academy urged to solve social concerns

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) to become a trustworthy address to solve social concerns during a conference in Hanoi on December 27 to launch its 2017 tasks.Speaking at the event, Phuc said the Party and State have continually prioritised resources for VASS’s research activities over the past 63 years, both in infrastructure and personnel.He lauded the VASS for conducting a number of important studies to offer policy recommendations to the Party and government, especially those regarding the fields of socio-economy, culture, politics, national defence-security.As an independent social science consultant to the Party and government, the VASS is tasked with promoting the development of Vietnam’s social sciences, making due contributions to the human intellectual treasure and bring Vietnam’s science on par with other foreign countries’, he said.On development orientations, the PM required the VASS to release highly reliable estimates and use scientific research results to solve wealth gap, family issues and ethics in market economy, among others.The academy was also requested to streamline apparatus, adopt advanced governance mechanism to attract talents and expand international cooperation.Consideration should be taken into economic and geographical characteristics of each locality to build proper policies, contributing to poverty reduction and economic development, he said, adding that amid the globalisation, it is necessary to collect highly persuasive scientific evidence which lay legal foundation for the safeguard of national sovereignty.As 2016 is the first year that Vietnam has recorded more than 100,000 newly-established firms, the PM asked the VASS to propose effective mechanisms and policies to facilitate start-up movement, towards the goal of having 1 million start-ups by 2020.He also asked for closer liaison between VASS and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and hoped that Vietnamese scientists would also serve as good advisors.-VNA